Ludhiana court rules against trust, state gets ownership of disputed land

Ya Ghause Azam Dastgir Trust, Roshni Ground, lost a case over ownership of 12.5 acres as a local court held that the property in question was owned by the state government.

The order was pronounced in the open court in Ludhiana by Civil Judge Gurinder Singh. The trust had sought ownership of 12.5 acres at Roshni Ground.

The court, however, accepted that the trust had a genuine reason to come to court and that the case was not defective for lack of a prior legal notice to the government.

The suit was dismissed with no costs on either side. The case continued for over seven years.

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The then Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain confirmed that the government had taken possession of the land.

The trust could not show any documents proving ownership even as the state government submitted land records that showed ‘State of Punjab’ as the owner.

The land—Roshni Ground near Old Sabzi Mandi Road—has a shrine of Pir Abdul Qadir Jilani, where the Roshni Mela has been held since the 1800s. In 1950, the government had leased the land to a society that ran Dr BL Kapur Memorial Hospital at the site. As the lease ended in 1980, the government served an eviction order on the society in 2014 and the hospital handed the land back to the government in February 2019.

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However, the trust claimed few officials “threatened” to demolish the structures and moved court.

The trust contended that the land belonged to the shrine since 1878, as shown by the 1904 Punjab District Gazetteer.

The State maintained that it is government land as per revenue records and the hospital was only a tenant.

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The trust was formed only in 2016 and has no connection with ownership, the State contended. The hospital had already said it had handed over the land to the government.

However, the court maintained that The Gazetteer was not a title document. While it describes a fair held at the shrine, it doesn’t say who owns the land, how big it is or provide its plot numbers.

The court took into account land records that favoured the government. The 2021-22 jamabandi (revenue record) shows the State as the owner. The law presumes such entries are correct unless strong evidence proves otherwise. The trust did not challenge the entries.

There were also gaps in the trust’s documentation. The original trust deed was never produced in court and the copy that was shown did not mention the land in question.

The land was not properly identified. The complaint claimed 12.5 acres but the area marked red on the site plan was only about 2,200 square yards.

The court also said all trustees should have been made parties to the case, which did not happen.

The judgment, however, does not order demolition of the shrine. It only refuses the trust the protection it asked for. The trust can file an appeal before the district court. The time limit for it is generally 30 days from the decree.