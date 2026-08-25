Ludhiana CP holds meeting on efforts to curb crime

Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma chaired a district-wide review meeting in which all senior officials, police station heads and police post in-charges took part.

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The meeting focused on the timely disposal of pending cases, intensified action against proclaimed offenders, progress under the “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign, and strengthening crime detection efforts.

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The officials were directed to adopt a proactive approach, ensure close supervision of ongoing police works and take all necessary measures to maintain law and order.

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The police station heads were directed to ensure action on every complaint and provide justice to the complainants and also directed to clear backlog of complaints lying at stations.

Sources said after the recent reshuffling in the Punjab Police, several new police officials had joined the city and the CP also distributed work among them.