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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Crackers trigger fires at 2 hosiery units

Ludhiana: Crackers trigger fires at 2 hosiery units

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:49 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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A fire breaks out at a hoisery unit in Subhash Nagar. A total of 15 fresh blazes were reported.
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Blazes continued to keep the Fire Department on toes even after Diwali, with 15 cases reported between Monday night and Tuesday. Two hosiery units were among the major properties affected. A family, including children, had a narrow escape after a fire broke out due to LPG leakage in Kesar Ganj Mandi.

Fire officials said incidents had increased over the past few days, with firecrackers emerging as a major cause. Open plots, scrap godowns and garbage dumps also accounted for a large number of calls.

A major fire was reported at a three-storey hosiery factory on Rahon Road in Subhash Nagar  on Monday night. The flames spread rapidly through the building, which had a large stock of school uniforms, textile material and other combustible items. Fire tenders rushed to the scene and battled the flames for nearly three hours.

Another blaze was reported at a hosiery unit in Chawni Mohalla on Monday night. Residents said they noticed flames coming from the upper floor. Hosiery waste stored on the floor had caught fire. The residents suspect the blaze was caused by firecrackers.

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In another incident at Kesar Ganj Mandi, a fire broke out in a building that had a shop on the ground floor and workers’ accomodation on the upper floor. Family members, including children, managed to come out safely after noticing a fire involving an LPG cylinder.

Fire officials said the blaze was controlled in a short time.

However, the workers claimed they lost household belongings and cash.

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Fire officials said reaching the sites was often a challenge, particularly in congested areas and locations surrounded by scrap.

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