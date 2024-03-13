Ludhiana cricketer Deepin hits ton for North Zone

Ludhiana, March 12

City cricketer Deepin Chitkara gave a remarkable performance and remained unconquered on 110 runs to help North Zone script victory by three wickets against West Zone in the opening match of the All India One-Day Cricket Tournament for Vizzy Trophy played at ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Assam on Tuesday.

After restricting West Zone to 246 runs in 50 overs, North Zone made 248 runs for the loss of seven wickets in which all-rounder Deepin, a stylish right hand batsman, played a pivotal role. He faced 73 balls and slammed a ton that included 6 sixes and 12 hits over the ropes.

Deepin, student of BA II at Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, was selected to represent North Zone on the basis of his outstanding contribution in the North Zone Inter-Varsity Cricket Tournament held in the months of January and February this year at Palampur in Himachal Pradesh. He excelled with bat and ball to enable his university team emerge champions.

In this tournament at Palampur, Deepin was named the most valuable player by securing 66.067 points. He scored 199 runs in four matches including one century, at an average of 66.33 at a strike rate of 228.74. He also grabbed eight wickets at an economy of 4.16 and an average of 5.38.

Deepin is the eighth player from Ludhiana city who is playing in the Vizzy Trophy tournament. Prior to this, Raj Puri, Bharti Vij, Pankaj Dogra, Inderjit Singh, Jai Gopal and SD Singh had played in this championship. — OC

Players leave Ludhiana

For the last three years, Deepin has been representing Moga district in tournaments organised by the Punjab Cricket Association. He along with other promising cricketers (over 30 in number) including some Ranji Trophy players had left Ludhiana district alleging indifferent and discriminatory attitude of certain office-bearers at the Ludhiana District Cricket Association.

