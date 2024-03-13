Ludhiana: CT University

Ludhiana: A special camp under the National Service Scheme (NSS) was organised at Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, Ludhiana. The theme of this seven-day camp is 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Meri Mati Mera Desh'. The camp was inaugurated by Dr Iqbal Kaur, principal. March 11 was the day of a visit to Sayan Kalan village where girls visited the village gurdwara to seek blessings thereafter, volunteers selflessly conducted a cleanliness drive. NSS volunteers made an appearance in the Government Primary Smart School where young faces of the school learnt from the NSS volunteers regarding the necessity to keep the surroundings clean.
