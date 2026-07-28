Ludhiana: Dairy owners get training in nutritional technologies

The Department of Animal Nutrition, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, organised a five-day hands-on training programme on nutritional technologies for dairy farmers. It was organised under the aegis of the Directorate of Extension Education.

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During the valedictory session, RS Grewal, Director of Extension Education, emphasised the importance of adopting scientific feeding practices and modern nutritional technologies to improve livestock productivity and profitability. He encouraged the participants to make effective use of the technologies and advisory services from the university for the benefit of the dairy farming community.

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JS Hundal, head, Department of Animal Nutrition, and course director, said the programme was designed to provide practical exposure to balanced ration formulation, efficient use of locally available feed resources and modern feeding technologies to improve animal health, milk production and overall farm profitability.

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The training included lectures and hands-on demonstrations on mineral nutrition, feed analysis, urea molasses mineral blocks, bypass fat technology, balanced ration formulation, silage and hay making, feed testing, aflatoxin management, mineral mixture preparation, feed mill machinery and urea treatment of crop residues.

Faculty members delivered lectures and practical demonstrations throughout the programme. The participants appreciated the practical aspects of the training and expressed confidence that the knowledge gained will help them adopt scientific feeding practices for enhancing dairy productivity and profitability.

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Plantation drive

As part of the ongoing campaign of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University to enhance the green cover of the campus, the College of Dairy and Food Science Technology organised a tree plantation drive. The initiative was aimed at strengthening the university’s commitment to environmental conservation by promoting a cleaner, greener and more sustainable campus.

The plantation drive was inaugurated by SPS Ghuman, dean, in the presence of faculty members, postgraduate students and staff. All faculty members and postgraduate students planted a sapling, reaffirming their collective commitment to environmental conservation.

As part of the campaign, flowering shrubs and ornamental plants were planted in the front lawns and along the approach road of the college to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the campus.

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