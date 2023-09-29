Ludhiana: DAV Public School, BRS Nagar

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh was celebrated with patriotic fervour at DAV Public School, BRS Nagar. Many students came dressed as Bhagat Singh and sang patriotic songs, recited poems and delivered speeches to pay respect to the freedom fighter. Principal JK Sidhu told the students about the contribution of martyrs to achieving the freedom from the foreign rule.

GHG Khalsa College of Education

GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, commemorated Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. On the initiative of Punjabi Sahitya Sabha of the college, Prof Baljit Singh Virk from the Department of History delivered a lecture on the life of the martyr.

Arya College, Ludhiana

Dipanshu Yadav of Arya College has qualified the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam. Congratulating Dipanshu, Managing Committee Secretary Dr SM Sharma and Principal Dr Suksham Ahluwalia said it was a proud moment for the college.

Police DAV Public School

Dr Rashmi Vij, ARO, DAV Public Schools, conducted an orientation session for teachers at Police DAV Public School. She spoke about the importance of experiential learning, connection between the teacher and learner, good listening skills and reflection.

CT University

The School of Hotel Management, Airlines and Tourism at CT University organised a week-long series of events from September 19 to 27 to mark World Tourism Day. An official said, “Students, faculty members and the local community came together to plant 150 trees in Sohian village. Besides, the celebrations featured quizzes, rangoli and itinerary planning competitions as well as photography contests.”

#Shaheed Bhagat Singh