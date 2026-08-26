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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana DBA poll: Candidates file nominations

Ludhiana DBA poll: Candidates file nominations

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Rajneesh Lakhanpal
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:58 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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More nominations are expected to be filed on the last day, on Aug 26. iStock
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Candidates for various posts in the annual elections of the District Bar Association (DBA), Ludhiana, filed their nomination papers before returning officer Virinder Khara on Tuesday. The last date for filing nominations is August 26 while the polling will be held on September 11.

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In view of the elections, the association has declared August 25 and 26 as ‘no work days’ and has appealed to the courts concerned for cooperation.

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As per the papers filed so far, Vijay Sharma, Harsimrat Kaur and Kavita are in the fray for the post of vice-president (reserved for women).

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Maninder Heer has filed nomination for secretary while Konark Sharma, Parminder Singh Kuki and Himakar are contesting for finance secretary. For the post of joint secretary (reserved for women), Daisy Singla, Manpreet Kaur and Anita have entered the contest.

For executive member (general), Sameer Joshi, Amardeep Sekhon, Anil Kashyap, Ankush Dubey, Birjot Singh and Ankit Ratra have filed their nominations. Madhu Gupta and Harjit Kaur are contesting for executive member (reserved for women). More nominations are expected to be filed on the last day on August 26.

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