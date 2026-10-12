Ludhiana DC clarifies over incorrect photo

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain clarified that an incorrect photograph in an earlier electoral roll had been carried forward into the draft roll published on August 13. The error was detected during Special Intensive Revision (SIR) verification and has since been corrected. The final electoral roll, featuring the correct photograph, will be published on October 12.

The controversy erupted after Ludhiana Urban Congress president Sanjay Talwar flagged the issue in the voter list for Ludhiana East constituency. He said Bhagat Singh’s photograph had appeared against serial number 422 at polling booth 38.

Advertisement

He called for an investigation and necessary corrections, questioning the reliability of the electoral roll and urging officials to scrutinise the entire constituency’s voter list.

Advertisement

Former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also raised the matter on social media. Referring to earlier reported photograph irregularities in Haryana’s voter list, he said the alleged lapse in the state raised concerns about the credibility of the electoral process.

Warring called on the Election Commission to conduct an impartial probe, establish accountability and make its findings public, stressing that voter list accuracy was essential to maintain public confidence in the democratic process.