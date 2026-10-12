DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana DC clarifies over incorrect photo

Ludhiana DC clarifies over incorrect photo

article_Author
Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:59 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjeev Verma on Wednesday announced a special intensive voter enrolment drive. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain clarified that an incorrect photograph in an earlier electoral roll had been carried forward into the draft roll published on August 13. The error was detected during Special Intensive Revision (SIR) verification and has since been corrected. The final electoral roll, featuring the correct photograph, will be published on October 12.

The controversy erupted after Ludhiana Urban Congress president Sanjay Talwar flagged the issue in the voter list for Ludhiana East constituency. He said Bhagat Singh’s photograph had appeared against serial number 422 at polling booth 38.

Advertisement

He called for an investigation and necessary corrections, questioning the reliability of the electoral roll and urging officials to scrutinise the entire constituency’s voter list.

Advertisement

Former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also raised the matter on social media. Referring to earlier reported photograph irregularities in Haryana’s voter list, he said the alleged lapse in the state raised concerns about the credibility of the electoral process.

Warring called on the Election Commission to conduct an impartial probe, establish accountability and make its findings public, stressing that voter list accuracy was essential to maintain public confidence in the democratic process.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts