Ludhiana DC directs officials to speed up cleaning, desilting, strengthening water bodies

Ludhiana, June 22
Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Saturday directed the drainage department and Ludhiana Municipal Corporation officials to ensure proper cleaning, desilting and strengthening of Buddha Dariya, Dhusi Bandh along Sutlej and all other nullahs in the district on a war footing before the onset of the monsoon.
While chairing a meeting in this regard at Bachat Bhawan, here, the DC directed the drainage department to clean all drains, including those upstream and downstream of Buddha Dariya, especially near Tajpur Road and Balloke so that there was no issue of overflow. The MC officials have been directed to ensure cleaning and strengthening of embankments of Buddha Dariya under their jurisdiction.
She also directed the Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) to ensure flood-protection works in their areas are completed by the end of the month. She also asked them to ensure there are ample amount of sandbags available in stock. The SDMs have also been instructed they should have enough motorboats and ensure their engines are in working condition.
Several Poclain machines have been deployed at different points of the Buddha Dariya for desilting and cleaning purposes, and tippers have also been deployed for shifting the silt and waste being lifted out of the Buddha Dariya.
Apart from this, machinery has also been deployed for cleaning the internal drains of the city. A majority of road gullies have already been cleaned. Besides, cleaning of sewerage was also going on across all towns of the district.
The DC said daily monitoring of works and submission of detailed reports is a must and that any delay would not be tolerated. The officials were also instructed to finalise the duty roster for staff in the flood-control room and appoint senior officers on a rotation basis to monitor the room.
“Furthermore, an evacuation plan in case of a flood was also discussed and sensitive areas along with safe relocation places for residents of flood-prone areas were directed to be identified,” she added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET ‘irregularities’
PG exam scheduled for today deferred as ‘precautionary step’
Row over NEET-UG rages on: Govt sets up 7-member panel to reform exams, review NTA
Ex-ISRO chief to head committee | To file report within 2 mo...
Afghanistan shock Australia by 21 runs in Super 8s match of T20 World Cup
Using the slower balls smartly on a difficult batting wicket...
JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna arrested for alleged sexual abuse of party worker
He was booked on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a p...
ISRO completes its Reusable Launch Vehicle technology demonstrations through LEX trio
The third and final test in the series of Landing Experiment...