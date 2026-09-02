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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana DC forms committees to check sugar hoarding

Ludhiana DC forms committees to check sugar hoarding

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:07 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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With the price of the most basic commodity, sugar, shooting up to Rs 64-66 per kg, and the festival season coming up, there are reports of hoarding of sugar stocks by certain dealers. To combat the illegal stocking and selling of sugar on the black market, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain has constituted committees in the district.

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Jain told Ludhiana Tribune that there were reports of hoarding of sugar stocks ahead of the festival season. The committees have been formed at the sub-divisional level, with the SDM as head of the committee and ACP/DCP, tehsildar/naib tehsildar, officials from Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and the Director of Mandi Board/Market Committee as members.

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“The committee will conduct regular inspections at shops and dealer outlets to ensure that sugar was not being illegally stocked or sold at higher prices,” said Jain.

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The DC has ordered the committees to thoroughly check the respective sugar mills in the areas and the big dealers and stockists. “If there are stocks of sugar, then these should be matched with the stock maintaining registers. Besides, the prices at which sugar is being sold, must be checked. There should not be any sale of sugar on the black market,” he added.

If anyone is found keeping the sugar stocks in an illegal manner, he should be booked as per law and should be dealt with strictly. In the last three months, the prices of sugar have reached to Rs 65 per kg from Rs 40-42 per kg.

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