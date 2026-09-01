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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana DC forms panel to probe water contamination in Bajra Colony

Ludhiana DC forms panel to probe water contamination in Bajra Colony

Ludhiana-based social outfit to move court if matter is not resolved within 15 days

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Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:28 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Ludhiana DC Himanshu Jain.
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Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain formed a panel of Executive Engineers (XENs) from various departments after a city social outfit submitted a memorandum flagging water contamination in Bajra Colony on Rahon Road.

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The social outfit, Universal Human Rights Organisation, said it will move court and file a public interest litigation (PIL) if the matter is not resolved within 15 days.

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The panel includes XENs from the Water and Sewage Board, Municipal Corporation (MC), Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the District Development and Panchayat Officers (DDPO). They were asked to submit a report at the earliest.

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The social outfit asked the authorities to provide clean drinking water to residents and get sewer pipes cleaned, flagging an increased likelihood of disease outbreaks if the current conditions were to persist.

Universal Human Rights Organisation president Satnam Singh Dhaliwal formally submitted the memorandum. In the complaint, Dhaliwal said around 4,000 residents of Bajra colony were living in “hell-like conditions”.

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“They are being forced to consume contaminated water as the sewer pipes are broken and old. Because of this, sewer water was seeping into drinking water supply lines. There is a major chance of disease outbreaks as people are living in shabby conditions in small rooms. Drinking water is not available and small rooms are shared by multiple people, well over their capacity,” said Dhaliwal.

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