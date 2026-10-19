Ludhiana DC orders safety checks at melas ahead of Dussehra

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain has directed all Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) in the district to inspect various melas being held across Ludhiana. In the directions issued across the district, the DC has asked the SDMs to immediately check all melas, carnivals and swings operating within their respective subdivisions as Dussehra falls on Tuesday.

Jain told The Tribune that if any lapses that could cause harm to the public were found, the SDMs would stop the operations and immediately get an FIR registered against the contractor, operator or person responsible under the relevant provisions of law.

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“Any laxity in compliance with this order shall be reviewed seriously. This order shall come into force with immediate effect,” the DC said.

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Besides, all SDMs in the district will check whether contractors have the requisite permissions to hold melas and whether safety norms are being followed.

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It may be mentioned that the nine days of Navratri and Dussehra hold great significance for city residents, particularly as melas and carnivals are organised at several places. The main Dussehra melas, which attract the largest crowds, are held at Daresi Grounds, Vardhman Chowk, Government College for Girls, Agar Nagar and Sarabha Nagar Durga Mata Mandir, among other places.

Ludhiana has a large migrant population from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, for whom Dussehra celebrations hold religious significance. Migrants visit mela grounds in large numbers with their families.

Massive effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad, filled with crackers and other explosives, are set off during Dussehra celebrations. Besides, swings, food stalls, magic shows and various games remain major attractions at these melas.

Keeping in mind the large number of visitors, adequate entry and exit points are required at the mela grounds to ensure safe evacuation in case of an emergency.