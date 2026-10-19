DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana DC orders safety checks at melas ahead of Dussehra

Ludhiana DC orders safety checks at melas ahead of Dussehra

SDMs told to check permissions and safety norms; FIRs to be registered if lapses pose risk to public

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:23 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dussehra carnival in Ludhiana ahead of the festival on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain has directed all Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) in the district to inspect various melas being held across Ludhiana. In the directions issued across the district, the DC has asked the SDMs to immediately check all melas, carnivals and swings operating within their respective subdivisions as Dussehra falls on Tuesday.

Jain told The Tribune that if any lapses that could cause harm to the public were found, the SDMs would stop the operations and immediately get an FIR registered against the contractor, operator or person responsible under the relevant provisions of law.

Advertisement

“Any laxity in compliance with this order shall be reviewed seriously. This order shall come into force with immediate effect,” the DC said.

Advertisement

Besides, all SDMs in the district will check whether contractors have the requisite permissions to hold melas and whether safety norms are being followed.

Vendors selling bangles, other items at a mela in Ludhiana ahead of Dussehra. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

Vendors selling bangles, other items at a mela in Ludhiana ahead of Dussehra. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

Advertisement

It may be mentioned that the nine days of Navratri and Dussehra hold great significance for city residents, particularly as melas and carnivals are organised at several places. The main Dussehra melas, which attract the largest crowds, are held at Daresi Grounds, Vardhman Chowk, Government College for Girls, Agar Nagar and Sarabha Nagar Durga Mata Mandir, among other places.

Ludhiana has a large migrant population from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, for whom Dussehra celebrations hold religious significance. Migrants visit mela grounds in large numbers with their families.

Massive effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad, filled with crackers and other explosives, are set off during Dussehra celebrations. Besides, swings, food stalls, magic shows and various games remain major attractions at these melas.

Keeping in mind the large number of visitors, adequate entry and exit points are required at the mela grounds to ensure safe evacuation in case of an emergency.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts