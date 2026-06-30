Ludhiana DC takes stock of flood prevention measures

To review flood prevention arrangements for the forthcoming monsoon season, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain on Tuesday held a meeting with the officials concerned at the Bachat Bhawan here, and issued necessary directions.

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It was noted that a Flood Control Room (0161-2433100) had been set up at the District Administrative Complex. Instructions had also been issued to establish similar control rooms at the sub-division and tehsil levels. These control rooms will function round-the-clock from June 15 to September 30.

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Jain directed the officials concerned to ensure that precautionary arrangements such as tarpaulins were made in villages prone to waterlogging, and electricity supply was cut off in time to prevent loss of life.

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He emphasised strong safety measures for villages near the Sutlej, including identification of vulnerable embankments. He ordered that 50,000 sandbags be filled in advance and contact lists of JCB operators and divers be available with all the officers concerned.

Forest officials were asked to arrange electric saws, stones, crates, and labour for net weaving. For flood-affected areas, Jain directed the provision of life jackets, torches, ropes, waterproof tents at safe elevated sites, generators/inverters for power, and clean drinking water.

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Municipal corporation officials were instructed to ensure sewer cleaning near Budha Nullah, separation of water supply and sewer pipelines, and readiness of medical teams, ambulances, suction machines, and mobile motors for water drainage.

During the meeting, preparations by the municipal corporation and the departments concerned were reviewed.

Jain stressed inter-departmental coordination and warned that negligence by any employee during flood prevention or emergency response would not be tolerated.

He directed all officers to keep mobile phones active round the clock, and ensure that flood control rooms at tehsil headquarters functioned properly with staff present.

Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) were instructed to equip vehicles with wireless public address systems to broadcast emergency messages. MC officials were told to conduct advance visits to sensitive areas along with civil officers, and NDRF and Army representatives.

Departments were asked to prepare lists of required machinery in advance and maintain communication systems for coordination with the public. The Health Department was directed to ensure chlorination of drinking water and stock of necessary medicines, while the Animal Husbandry Department was asked to arrange vaccinations to prevent waterborne diseases in livestock.