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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana DC turns teacher for a day, felicitates eight educators on Teachers’ Day

Ludhiana DC turns teacher for a day, felicitates eight educators on Teachers’ Day

He taught students science and mathematics, covering topics such as reflection of light, fractions and mathematical problem-solving

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:07 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Ludhiana DC Himanshu Jain stepped into a classroom as a teacher for a day. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
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On Teachers’ Day, Ludhiana DC Himanshu Jain stepped into the classroom as a teacher for a day, conducting interactive sessions for students at two Government Schools of Eminence in the city before felicitating eight teachers for their contributions to school education.

Jain conducted special classroom sessions at School of Eminence, Millerganj, and School of Eminence, Kidwai Nagar. He taught students science and mathematics, covering topics such as reflection of light, fractions and mathematical problem-solving.

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The classroom sessions were followed by the felicitation of eight teachers who were recognised for their contributions to academics, competitive examination preparation, sports, communication skills, research and other activities.

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Among those honoured was Rajdeep Gautam, a chemistry lecturer at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU. Through the Saarthi project, he has been helping students prepare for competitive examinations such as NEET and JEE. One of his students has cleared JEE Advanced, while 16 have qualified for NEET. He has also guided students participating in science exhibitions, with teams reaching the state level.

Pooja, an English teacher at Government High School, Salem Tabri, was also felicitated for her contribution to improving students’ English communication skills and preparing them for competitions and other academic opportunities.

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Shaffy Makkar, a science mistress at Government High School, Kot Mangal, was recognised for her work in science education. She has represented Punjab at the national level several times, worked on research projects with IITs and contributed chapters to the Class 12 biology curriculum. She also prepares students for examinations such as NMMS and NTSE, as well as entrance tests for Schools of Eminence and Meritorious Schools.

Another awardee, Rapwinder Kaur, a biology lecturer at Government Senior Secondary School, Multipurpose, has been using practical activities and additional coaching to help students understand science better. She has helped students prepare for JEE and NEET and also conducts special coaching sessions using the school’s digital laboratory and previous-year question papers.

Arzoo Kumar, a physical education teacher and basketball coach at Government Senior Secondary School, Multipurpose, was honoured for promoting basketball among government-school students. Three of his students have represented the country at the national level, while 26 have played at the state level. He provides free coaching and conducts practice sessions in the morning and evening.

Three other teachers named for the honour were Dr Ravinder Singh, a lecturer at Government Senior Secondary School, Dakha (Boys); Sukhyat Kaur, associated with the School of Eminence, Model Town, as a resource person; and Rajwinder Kaur, a social studies teacher at PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, as listed in the department’s felicitation list.

The eight teachers were recognised for going beyond their routine classroom duties and creating opportunities for students in academics, competitive examinations, communication, research and sports.

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