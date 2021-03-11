Ludhiana declare first innings at 880 for 6

Players in action during the Inter-District U-23 Cricket Tournament in Ludhiana. Ashwani Dhiman

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 27

Ludhiana skipper and former India U-19 player Nehal Wadhera created history of sorts, scoring 578 runs to help his side pile up a mountain of runs on the second day of the semi-final against Bathinda in the ongoing Inter-District (U-23) Cricket Tournament, being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association, at the GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road here on Wednesday.

The hosts, resuming at overnight score of 483 for three, went on to consolidate their position and eventually declared first innings at 880 for six after 165 overs.

Yesterday’s not out batsman, Nehal Wadhera (265*) again stole limelight today as he looked unstoppable. He took the Bathinda bowlers to task and completed his fifth century. Nehal faced 414 balls during his stay of 468 minutes at the crease, smashed as many as 37 sixes and 42 fours to accomplish 578 runs before getting out, caught by Sandeep off Gurmehar Singh.

Nehal also figured in useful partnerships (217 runs with Jaish Jain for the 2nd wicket), (109 runs with Vaibhav Kalra for the 3rd wicket), (103 runs with Bhavish Sethi for the 4th wicket) and (358 runs with Tanroop Saini for the 5th wicket).

For the visitors, Uday P Soharan secured two wickets for 245 runs, Abir Kohli took two for 262 while Gurmehar Singh and Delove Goyal captured apiece each after giving away 115 and 121 runs, respectively.

Bathinda began their reply on a cautious note and at draw of stumps were 117 for four after 36 overs. Gurmehar Singh was batting on 50 runs and Krishna was yet to open his account while Udya P Saharan contributed 42 runs.

For hosts, Ravi Kumar claimed three wickets for 48 runs whereas Nehal scalped one victim for 19 runs.

