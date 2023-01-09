Ludhiana defeat Bathinda in final to clinch title

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 8

Ludhiana quelled a strong challenge from Bathinda before clinching the cliff-hanger by one run to wrap up title in the Punjab State Inter-District U-15 One-Day Cricket Tournament for Malwa Trident Cup. The final was played at Trident Complex ground, Barnala, on Sunday.

Batting first, Ludhiana scored 129 runs after losing eight wickets in 34 overs. The main contributor was Sargunveer Singh who remained unbeaten on 52 runs. He stayed at the wicket for two hours, faced 81 deliveries and carried his bat.

Other notable scorers were Rehaan Attri and Yuvraj Pal who chipped in with 20 and 19 runs, respectively.

Lakshay Kansal of Bathinda bowled seven overs, gave away 13 runs and took two wickets while Gurik Bawa, Anubhav Yadav and Tushar Goyal captured one wicket each.

The winners were given cash prize of Rs 1 lakh in addition to the trophy.