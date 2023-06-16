Ludhiana defeat Moga by 87 runs

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 15

Inter-district senior women’s cricket meet

Ludhiana beat Moga by 87 runs to register consecutive win in the second league match of the State Inter-District Senior Women's One-Day Cricket Tournament, played at Moga on Thursday.

In the first match, Ludhiana had defeated Ropar by 235 runs to begin their campaign on a positive note.

Batting first, Ludhiana scored 203 runs for the loss of six wickets in 33 overs. Main contributor for the Ludhiana side were Manya Sharma, Seerat Kaur and Avneet Kaur Sandhu who scored 57, 35 and 28 runs, respectively.

Chasing the target, Moga's innings folded at 116 runs in 29.2 overs. Manjot Kaur Malhi contributed 24 runs while Simran Saini chipped in with 22 runs and Harshika Dhammi made 18 runs.

For the winning side, Seema Purohit, Moli Gosal and Heemiksha Aeri were the main wicket takers. Seema grabbed three for eight runs, Moli captured two wickets for 21 runs and Heemiksha scalped two victims for 26 runs.

After two matches, Ludhiana has secured eight points, whereas Moga was yet to open their account from as many matches.

The third match will be played between Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib at Chakwal Senior Secondary School, Kurali, on June 17.