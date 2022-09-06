Ludhiana defeat Nawanshahr

Ludhiana, September 5
Ludhiana beat Nawanshahr by 27 runs in the opening match in the Punjab State Inter-District Seniors’ T20 Cricket Tournament played at the PCA Stadium, Mullanpur (Mohali) today.
Ludhiana scored 201 runs after losing five wickets in which the main contributions came through Tikshan Tangri, Vaibhav Kalra, Nehal Wadhera, Baltej Singh and Jaish Jain who made 57, 38, 31, 27* and 23 runs, respectively.
For Nawanshahr, Vishal Thind claimed two wickets while Amandeep Singh Ghuman and Gurpreet Singh chipped in with apiece each.
Nawanshahr scored 174 runs for seven wickets. Sukhwinder Singh was the top scorer who made 45 runs whereas Amandeep Singh scored 26 runs, Manav Vashisht (24) and Rishab (20).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
One suspect in Canada mass stabbings found dead: Police
Damien Sanderson, 31, has been found dead and that they beli...
Gujarat-origin Priti Patel resigns as UK Home Secretary, plans to support Truss as a backbencher
The Indian-origin senior minister, a close ally of Johnson, ...
Police obtain CCTV footage of Cyrus Mistry's car shortly before it crashed
The footage shows the car passing through the Dapchari check...