Ludhiana defeat Nawanshahr

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 5

Ludhiana beat Nawanshahr by 27 runs in the opening match in the Punjab State Inter-District Seniors’ T20 Cricket Tournament played at the PCA Stadium, Mullanpur (Mohali) today.

Ludhiana scored 201 runs after losing five wickets in which the main contributions came through Tikshan Tangri, Vaibhav Kalra, Nehal Wadhera, Baltej Singh and Jaish Jain who made 57, 38, 31, 27* and 23 runs, respectively.

For Nawanshahr, Vishal Thind claimed two wickets while Amandeep Singh Ghuman and Gurpreet Singh chipped in with apiece each.

Nawanshahr scored 174 runs for seven wickets. Sukhwinder Singh was the top scorer who made 45 runs whereas Amandeep Singh scored 26 runs, Manav Vashisht (24) and Rishab (20).