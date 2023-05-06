Ludhiana defeat Ropar by 26 runs

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 5

Skipper Vaibhav Kalra led from the front, chipping in with 85 runs, while Gurjot Singh played an unbeaten innings of 50 runs as Ludhiana beat Ropar by 26 runs to register their first win in the ongoing Punjab Senior Men’s One-Day Cricket Tournament, at Ropar on Friday.

This was the second league match in group B. In the first match, Ludhiana had lost to Moga by 92 runs.

Today, Ludhiana won the toss and opted to bat first. They could not survive their full quota of 50 overs as their innings culminated at 231 runs in 46 overs. Chasing the target, Ropar were bowled out for 205 runs in 46.1 overs.

For the visitors, Yogjit Singh Kalsi grabbed three wickets for 38 runs while Rishi Vishwakarma and Deepak Bansal secured two wickets each for 32 and 38 runs, respectively.

In the next match, scheduled to be played on May 9 at PCA Stadium in Mohali, Ludhiana will take on Mohali.