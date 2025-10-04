Ludhiana defeats Hoshiarpur in beach volleyball

The four-day 69th Punjab State Inter-District School Games (kurash, beach volleyball and gatka) for boys and girls U-14, 17 and 19 began here on Friday. These games are being organised by the Education Department at the multipurpose indoor hall, opposite Guru Nanak Stadium, and Gobind National College, Narangwal, under the guidance of DEO Dimple Madaan.

In beach volleyball, in the girls U-19 section, Bathinda beat Faridkot, Mansa outplayed Malerkotla and Ludhiana defeated Hoshiarpur to advance into the next round.

In kurash (girls U-19), Harshika from Patiala won in the below 40kg category, while Sania Guru of Ludhiana secured the second position and Manpreet Kaur of Tarn Taran finished third. In the below 44kg group, Sanjana of Jalandhar won and Pooja of Amritsar finished runners-up, while Jasmeet Kaur of Ferozepur secured the third position.