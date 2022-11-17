Ludhiana: Defunct traffic lights annoy motorists

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 16

Commuters are a harried lot on the Malhar road T-junction on Ferozepur Road (National Highway 5) because of the authorities’ inaction over making traffic lights functional at the location. The junction was closed for vehicular movement because of the ongoing Elevated Road project on Ferozepur Road until recently when it was reopened for traffic again.

However, traffic lights were not made functional before reopening the junction for traffic. Additionally, the existing traffic lights at a few other nearby junctions are also not in a working state. This has made commuting inconvenient on the stretch.

There is a huge volume of traffic on Ferozepur Road as well as service lanes. Also, a large number of commuters travel towards Ferozepur Road from the direction of Malhar road by passing through this stretch. The structures of existing traffic lights are still there but they are not in a working condition.

Kulwant Singh Rai, the president of Valuers Association of Ludhiana, said in the absence of working traffic lights, it was difficult to ascertain when any speeding vehicle would approach from a direction at the T-junction and chances of road mishaps remained high.

“I pass through this junction daily and it has become very risky to pass through the highway stretch. Co

Cmmuters have been left to face inconveniences in the absence of the functional traffic lights. The department concerned must make look into the matter and make the traffic light system functional at all major junctions and intersections on Ferozepur Road to prevent mishaps,” Rai said.

Road safety activist Rahul Verma said there was a dire need to make traffic lights functional at the Malhar road T-junction and other points on Ferozepur Road. On foggy days, the chances of road mishaps would become even higher there, he added.

Verma said the matter was also raised before MC officials but measures in this regard were yet to be taken.

MC’s Additional Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said the traffic light system was affected earlier because of the Elevated Road project work on Ferozepur Road. The traffic lights would be made functional again within a week, he added.

One of the busiest roads of region

Ferozepur Road is one of the busiest highways that passes through the city. This highway connects Ludhiana with Mullanpur-Dakha, Jagraon, Moga and Ferozepur. It links Bharat Nagar Chowk with Bhai Bala Chowk, Aarti Chowk, Sarabha Nagar, BRS Nagar, Rajguru Nagar, etc., all of which fall within the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation.