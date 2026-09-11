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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Degrees conferred on 100 DMCH students

Ludhiana: Degrees conferred on 100 DMCH students

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:15 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Students in a jubilant mood during the convocation ceremony at the DMCH in Ludhiana on Thursday. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
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Degrees were conferred on 100 MBBS students on Thursday as the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) conducted its convocation ceremony for the batch of 2020. A total of 77 students got their certificates and 14 were awarded medals for outstanding performance.

Dr Divij Matta bagged the ‘college colour award’ for cultural activities and Dr Akshay Kumar received the award for sports.

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The best all-rounder award was presented to Dr Harjas Singh Sahota, who was also adjusted ‘best graduate’. Dr Abhay Takiar was the second-best graduate.

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Dr KR Balakrishnan, chairperson, Cardiac Sciences, and Director, Heart and Lung Transplant, MGM Healthcare, Chennai, was the chief guest on the occasion.

In his keynote address, Dr Balakrishnan said knowledge is endless and learning should never stop.

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“Keep seeking knowledge, keep exploring new ideas and always remain open to learning from others. Interact with your fellow students, teachers and people from different walks of life because every interaction brings an opportunity to learn something new. Don’t strive only to become academically or professionally successful, strive to become a good human being first,” he added.

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