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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Delegation from Canada’s Manitoba visits vet varsity to forge academic ties

Ludhiana: Delegation from Canada’s Manitoba visits vet varsity to forge academic ties

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:10 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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A three member delegation of the Manitoba (Canada) government visited Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana to explore teaching &amp; research collaboration opportunities. 
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A three-member delegation of the Manitoba (Canada) government visited Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University to explore teaching and research collaboration opportunities. The delegation was led by Sukhjinderpal Singh Sandhu, Minister of Manitoba for Public Service Delivery and was accompanied by Sean Hogan, Director of International Relations, Manitoba. The officers of the University attended the high-level deliberations.

JPS Gill, Vice-Chancellor, shared that the university has ongoing academic and research collaborations with many Canadian Universities such as University of Saskatchewan, Calgary, McGill and Guelph. He also proudly disclosed that more than 2,000 alumni of this university are serving as veterinarians in North America.

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Sukhjinderpal Singh Sandhu, shared that Manitoba recognises the important role that veterinarians play in animal health and welfare, public health, agricultural productivity and economic development and continues to experience demand for veterinary professionals, particularly in rural, northern and agricultural communities and is committed to exploring innovative approaches to workforce development, education, training and recruitment. He specifically acknowledged that graduates from vet varsity have immigrated to Manitoba and are currently practicing veterinary medicine in the province.

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