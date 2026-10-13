Ludhiana deletes 3.39 lakh votes from final electoral roll, 13% drop from 2024

The final electoral roll for 2026 in Ludhiana district has recorded a deletion of around 3.39 lakh voters, nearly 13 per cent of the electorate compared with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The final voter list has been uploaded on the official website of the district administration, www.ludhiana.nic.in. Voters can check their names and other particulars online or contact their respective Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) for details.

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According to the revised electoral rolls, Ludhiana district has 23,44,070 registered voters, including 12,16,462 men, 11,27,537 women and 71 third-gender voters. The district also has 471 NRI electors.

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There are 3,031 polling stations in the district, of which 1,528 are in urban areas and 1,503 in rural areas.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain held a meeting with representatives of political parties on Monday and handed over the final electoral roll to them.

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Malerkotla, Amargarh final electoral rolls released

Meanwhile, the final electoral rolls for Assembly constituencies 105-Malerkotla and 106-Amargarh in Malerkotla district, prepared under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026, were handed over to representatives of political parties on Tuesday.

Roll Observer Gurpreet Singh Khaira, IAS, reviewed the revision process during his third visit to the district. Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Viraj S Tidke was also present.

The draft electoral roll published on August 13, 2026, had 3,06,653 registered voters across the two constituencies. After the claims and objections process, 7,970 voters were added and 781 were deleted, taking the final count to 3,13,842.

The final roll comprises 1,63,198 male voters, 1,50,638 female voters and six third-gender voters.

Malerkotla Assembly constituency has 1,55,751 registered voters across 206 polling booths, while Amargarh has 1,58,091 voters across 200 polling parts. The revision process has been completed across all 406 polling booths in the district.

Voters urged to check names

The Ludhiana and Malerkotla administrations have urged voters to verify their names and other details in the final electoral rolls.

Citizens can check the rolls, apply for fresh voter registration or seek corrections through the Election Commission of India's official portal, voters.eci.gov.in, or the Voter Helpline App.