Ludhiana: Denying accident claim costs insurance firm dear

An insurance firm has landed in trouble with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission for denying an accident claim on a vehicle policy.

The commission has directed United India Insurance Company Limited to pay Rs 7.12 lakh, which is 75 per cent of the insured declared value (IDV) Rs 9.5 lakh, to the owner of a Hyundai Verna car that was completely damaged in an accident.

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The company shall also pay 8 per cent annual interest on the amount from the date of the claim till the realisation of the order. The commission ordered the insurance company to pay Rs 20,000 as costs to the complainant, a Ludhiana-based woman. The firm was asked to comply within 30 days of receiving a copy of the order.

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The commission, comprising president Sanjeev Batra and member Monika Bhagat, pronounced the order while deciding the complaint filed by Rasna Sabharwal.

The complainant’s car met with an accident near Jirbadi village in Kurukshetra, Haryana, on May 21, 2022. A truck hit the vehicle from behind and caused substantial damage. Two occupants, Radha Sabharwal and Kanchan Tandon, died in the accident.

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A case was registered at the Thanesar Sadar police station. The complainant lodged an insurance claim, following which the company appointed a surveyor who assessed the loss at Rs 9,29,881. However, the insurer rejected the claim on grounds that the vehicle did not have valid third-party insurance cover at the time of the accident. It said the earlier third-party policy had expired on April 28, 2022.

The complainant contended that the insurance company had issued and renewed her own-damage policy without properly addressing the third-party coverage issue. She pointed out that the company’s investigator had found the claim genuine and maintainable under the policy.

After the claim was rejected, the complainant approached the insurance ombudsman in Chandigarh. She, however, claimed her view was not taken into consideration and the petition was rejected, forcing them to knock on the doors of the consumer commission.

The consumer forum observed that rejecting the claim was not justified.

The commission relied on a Supreme Court judgment, observing that even where a breach of an insurance policy condition is established, the insurer can’t necessarily reject the entire claim and may have to settle it on a non-standard basis.