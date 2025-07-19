Being a resident of Ludhiana these days feels a lot like being that cup of tea you used to adore — hot, comforting, and the highlight of your day — but now you sip it with a frown, complaining it’s too sugary or not kadak enough. Ah, nostalgia.

Getting to work here? That's a daily obstacle course. Imagine a mix of Formula 1 and a parade — with cows leading it. Leaving the house feels like gearing up for battle: helmet, bag… and mild existential crisis. And every time I finally reach the office late (again), the receptionist gives me that look like she’s about to recommend time management TED Talks.

Today, while stuck in a long jam near Bharat Nagar Chowk and breathing in generous quantities of dust and disappointment, I realized that this very intersection, which felt so vast and quiet in my childhood, is now the unofficial battlefield for honking competitions and walking marathons. Everyone crosses like they heard rumors of a treasure on the other side.

I miss the old Ludhiana. Remember Ansal Plaza? A perfect spot for middle-class weekends back in the day, with escalator rides and overpriced popcorn. Fast forward to now, the same mall feels like a ghost town with only a few eating joints inside.

It's weird, really. The city expanded physically, but grew smaller in spirit. More latest cars, more swanky buildings, but few places that feel like home. Ludhiana isn’t what it used to be—but then again, neither are we. Maybe that's just how growing up feels… but with more honking.

Uday Sharma, Ludhiana