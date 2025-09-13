Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain chaired a meeting on Friday with officials from the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Mandi Board, Agriculture departments and district managers of procurement agencies to review preparations for the upcoming paddy procurement season, set to commence on September 16.

During the meeting, DC Jain issued clear directives to ensure a seamless procurement process. He instructed Mandi Board officials to station personnel permanently at grain market entrances to monitor the moisture content of incoming paddy from Tuesday. “No produce exceeding the permissible moisture limit of 17 per cent will be allowed”, Jain directed.

Further to streamline harvesting operations, Jain mandated the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department to form special field teams to restrict combine harvester operations between 10 am and 6 pm. “Strict action, including seizure of equipment, will be taken against violators,” he warned, underscoring the need for compliance to ensure a smooth season.

The DC also assured farmers that the district administration was fully prepared to facilitate hassle-free procurement. With an estimated 16.55 lakh metric tonnes of paddy expected to arrive in Ludhiana’s grain markets, Jain highlighted the robust infrastructure in place, including 108 permanent grain markets and 79 temporary yards. He further directed procurement agency inspectors to maintain a constant presence at the markets to oversee operations.

“The Punjab Government is committed to procuring every single grain of paddy efficiently and transparently,” he affirmed, emphasising the administration’s dedication to supporting farmers throughout the season.