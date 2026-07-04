Ludhiana dist leads women aid scheme registration with 5L beneficiaries

Ever since the state government deposited three months’ instalments of Rs 3,000 for women belonging to the General category and Rs 4,500 for Scheduled Caste women into bank accounts of the beneficiaries on July 1, there has been a surge in the number of women approaching ward councillors and government authorities to get their forms filled to avail the benefits of the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana.

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Till July 3, Ludhiana district has recorded the highest number of registrations under the scheme with 5,05,850 beneficiaries. SAS Nagar has reported the lowest number of registrations with 94,145 beneficiaries.

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Across the state, a total of 50,23,560 beneficiaries from the General and Scheduled Caste categories have been registered under the scheme so far. District-wise registrations are as follows: Ludhiana (5,05,850), Patiala (4,65,994), Gurdaspur (3,66,853), Jalandhar (3,49,225), Sangrur (3,36,585), Amritsar (3,31,419), Hoshiarpur (3,00,427), Bathinda (2,91,008), Sri Muktsar Sahib (2,54,724), Fazilka (2,51,694), Moga (2,38,597), Mansa (2,17,207), Ferozepur (1,91,502), Tarn Taran (1,63,980), Faridkot (1,60,021), Pathankot (1,38,616), Rupnagar (1,37,465), Malerkotla (1,20,872), Fatehgarh Sahib (1,17,428), Barnala (1,16,259), SBS Nagar (1,12,581), Kapurthala (1,10,733), and SAS Nagar (94,145).

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Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said as Ludhiana is state’s largest district in terms of population, it naturally has the highest number of beneficiaries.

“Registrations are being carried out daily across the state and it was a continuous process being undertaken by the AAP government. More eligible women will be able to avail the scheme’s benefits in coming days,” he said.

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Meanwhile, there is enthusiasm among eligible women to get themselves registered under the scheme. Pooja, a resident of the Civil Lines area, whose application is yet to be submitted, said there had been a rush at registration centres.

“We have been informed that even if our applications are completed in August, we will receive all four due instalments together instead of losing the earlier ones due to delayed registration,” she said.

The scheme was rolled out across the state on July 1, under which Rs 3,000 each for General category women and Rs 4,500 each for Scheduled Caste women were transferred to bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries. In Ludhiana alone, nearly 1.48 lakh women received payments covering the three months — July, August and September.