 Ludhiana dist most fatal with maximum road accident deaths in Punjab : The Tribune India

1,656 killed in mishaps in 3 yrs | Over 23% jump in 2021

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, January 4

In what appears to be a cause of concern, Ludhiana continues to be the most fatal district with maximum road accident deaths in the state during the past three years, a government report has confirmed.

As many as 1,656 persons were killed in the mishaps on roads passing through the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, between 2019 and 2021, the data compiled by the Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre in collaboration with the Punjab Police has revealed.

The report on Punjab Road Accidents and Traffic-2021, which was released by Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav recently, showed that road accident casualties in Ludhiana registered a jump of over 23 per cent in 2021 with the count of deaths going up to 649 in 2021, highest since 2019, from 499 in 2020 and 508 in 2019.

According to the report prepared by a team, led by ADGP (Traffic) AS Rai, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, the average of road accident deaths in Ludhiana district vis-à-vis total death toll in the state also rose from 11.24 per cent in 2019 to 12.8 in 2020 and shot up to 14.14 per cent in 2021, which was the highest ratio recorded in three years.

The report also highlighted that December and November remained the deadliest between 2019 and 2021 with the maximum number of road accident deaths reported during these two months.

While December 2021 recorded the maximum three-year-high monthly death toll of 64, the maximum number of monthly casualties remained at 57 each in November 2020 and December 2019.

On the safer side, April and May months reported the minimum monthly road accident deaths between 2019 and 2021.

While April 2020 recorded the minimum three-year month death toll of 8, the minimum count of monthly casualties remained 23 in May 2019 and 33 in April 2021.

Among other districts, the road accident deaths reported during 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively, included 163, 158 and 172 in Gurdaspur, 263, 189 and 228 in Amritsar, 167, 121 and 102 in Kapurthala, 331, 224 and 360 in Jalandhar, 128, 137 and 164 in Nawanshahr, 252, 190 and 201 in Hoshiarpur, 180, 127 and 193 in Ropar, 136, 119 and 152 in Ferozepur, 106, 107 and 89 in Faridkot, 165, 112 and 130 in Muktsar, 144, 173 and 185 in Moga, 261, 229 and 213 in Bathinda, 119, 114 and 133 in Mansa, 238, 241 and 286 in Sangrur, 454, 339 and 434 in Patiala, 167, 159 and 166 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 283, 254 and 269 in Mohali, 115, 99 and 126 in Tarn Taran, 132, 117 and 96 in Barnala, 92, 63 and 93 in Pathankot, and Fazilka recorded 117 casualties each in 2019 and 2020 and 132 in 2021.

The overall state tally remained 4,521 in 2019, 3,898 in 2020 and 4,589 in 2021. Besides, the state also reported 30 deaths under the purview of the railway police between 2019 and 2021 with a maximum of 16 in 2021, followed by 10 in 2020 and four in 2019.

Annual average

11.24% in 2019, 12.8% in 2020, and 14.14% in 2021

10 DISTS TURNED SAFER

While 10 of the total 22 districts analysed in the report turned safer with a decrease in their annual accident deaths from 2019 to 2021, Ludhiana and Jalandhar remained the worst-hit district with maximum casualties during the three years. – AS RAI, ADGP (TRAFFIC)

(Source: Punjab Police, figures from Jan to Dec 2019 to 2021)

