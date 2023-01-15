Ludhiana dist to get 37 Aam Aadmi Clinics on Jan 26

Ludhiana, January 14
Aam Aadmi Clinics got an overwhelming response in Ludhiana district. The highest footfall in Punjab was at the Aam Aadmi Clinic located near Chand Cinema. Seeing the response from the public, the district is all set to open 37 more Aam Aadmi Clinics.
Preparations are in full swing and renovations are being done at these clinics. Existing Primary Health Clinics, Urban Primary Health Clinics and Urban Dispensaries are being updated to the Aam Aadmi Clinics. These new clinics will be inaugurated and thrown open to the public on January 26 ie Republic Day. Last year on August 15, Independence Day, the district got nine Aam Aadmi Clinics.
“District got very good response from the Aam Aadmi Clinics. Now, 37 more clinics will be opened. Patients are getting services near their door steps and only patients in need of specialist service are referred at Civil Hospital. With the opening of 37 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, the medical infrastructure in the district will be further strengthened,” said Civil Surgeon, Dr Hitinder Kaur.
Kulbir Singh, resident of Transport Nagar said that life has become easier after the opening of the Aam Aadmi Clinic near his workplace. “Earlier I use to take leave to visit hospital but now the clinic is near to his workplace and he can go easily. The doctor and staff all are very cordial,” he said.
Separate agencies like PWD, Mandi Board, GLADA, LIT have been appointed to ensure fast completion of the work.
Details of Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened on January 26
PHCs to be upgraded
Andlu, Bassian, Bhanohar, Boparai Kalan, Chiwkiman, Dalla Badla, Ghwadi, Humbran, Isru, Kalakh, Katani Kalan, Kaunke Kalan, Ladhowal, Lohatbadhi, Mansoora, Manuke, Mehdoodan, Mullanpur, Purain, Rampur, Rauni, Sabadi Kalan, Siarh, Talwandi Kalan, Tibba Road and Utalon.
UPHCs to be upgraded
Sunet, Shivpuri, Salem Tabri, Khanna, Model Town, Dholewal, Bhagwan Nagar and Abdullapur Basti.
Urban dispensaries to be upgraded
Sarabha Nagar, Kot Mangal Singh and Dashmesh Nagar.
