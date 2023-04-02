Ludhiana District Chess Tournament: 105 players vie for top honours

Ludhiana, April 1
International rated player Surinder Marwaha and Sahil Arora established lead after two rounds in the open category on the opening day of the Ludhiana District Chess Tournament being held at Lodhi Club, here, on Saturday.
Total 105 players from schools, colleges and other institutes are vying for top honours in different age groups. At the end of two rounds, the following players were leading with two points.
U-17: Aaryavir Maini, Aviraj Jain and Mokshita Mehrotra.U-9: Vidya Sagar Mehrotra, Kabir Ahuja and Hridaa Kaur Pruthi. U-11: Kritagya Singh, Shivaan Sikka, Veer Inder Singh and Aatmik Tyagi. U-13: Aaushman Rishiraj, Ridhan Sahi, Rishit Jain and Svanik Aggarwal. U-15: Raibhya Jairth and Ghritasi Gupta. U-17: Chinmay Jagga. U-19: Shresth Pandey.
