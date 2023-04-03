Ludhiana District Chess Tournament: Lakshay Sharma, Aanya Singhania winners in U-19

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 2

Lakshay Sharma of Central Tool Room (ISTC) and Aanya Singhania, a student of Kundan Vidya Mandir, Civil Lines, emerged champions in the boys’ and girls’ sections, respectively, of the U-19 group in the Ludhiana District Chess Tournament that concluded at Lodhi Club here on Sunday.

The youngest player was Krisshay Gupta of 5 years and the oldest participant was Govind Khanna of 71 years. Arvinder Preet Singh, president, Ludhiana District Chess Association, and other members, including Ram Parkash and Sakshi Aggarwal, distributed prizes to winners.

At the end of five rounds, the following players were declared winners in their respective age groups.

Results:

Boys (U-7): 1st Aviraj Jain, 2nd Vyom Mittar, 3rd Krisshay Gupta; Girls (U-7): 1st Mokshita Mehrotra, 2nd Shreeda Mittal, 3rd Tushita Garg; Boys (U-9): 1st Asees Kaur, 2nd Haridaa Kaur Pruthi, 3rd Agamjot Kaur.

Boys (U-11): 1st Kritagya Singh, 2nd Shivaan Sikka, 3rd Joy Singh Kalra; Girls (U-11): 1st Hargundeep Kaur, 2nd Avantika Oswal, 3rd Kayra Jain; Boys (U-13): 1st Svanik Aggarwal, 2nd Rishit Jain, 3rd Rishiraj.

Girls (U-13): 1st Kriti Agnihotri, 2nd Reet, 3rd Dakshita Singh; Boys (U-15): 1st Ghritashi Gupta, 2nd Raibhya Jairth, 3rd Ayaan Mehta.