Ludhiana District Cricket Association selects 88 U-14 probables

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 28

As many as 88 probables (U-14) were selected by the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) from among the 175 aspirants that took part in selection trials. The trials were held at GRD Global Education Institute ground here on Hambran Road.

The names of the probables are Vansh Vaid, Saksham Jain, Mayank Bhutani, Arah Parwez Alam, Jatin Jain, Abeer Kapoor, Ridham Khullar, Angadveer Singh, Samarveer Singh, Yuvraj Sharma, Tejas Sharma, Karan Bawa, Utkarsh Sharma, Shivam Jain, Jappan Saluja, Harviraj Singh, Dhruv Verma, Jaskaran Singh, Tejveer Singh, Mehul Raimagu, Gursidak Singh, Manroop Singh, Yuvraj Maini, Dev Dutt, Paruk Bhatia, Daksh Goyal, Balraj Singh, Lovepreet Singh Rathur, Adhiraj Likhi, Rehaan Jain, Maraj Singh, Divansh Moudgil, Kharu Uppal, Tajroop Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Jashanveer Singh, Shivansh Sharma, Gursimrat Singh, Nitih Sharma, Naman Sharma, Jitesh Marwaha, Roopamkar, Hridey Kataria, Aarav Aggarwal, Khush Kumar Gupta, Khushil Arora, Shivinder, Ayaan Mehendru, Jasdeep Singh, Parhan, Lakshay Partap, Roshan Yadav, Abhinoor Singh, Samarth Bhandari, Ayaan Mehta, Rannajay, Mankaranveer Singh, Jaideep Singh, Karanveer Singh, Shubh Tiwari, Pratush Guleria, Navjot Singh, Ranvir Singh, Chetanya Aggarwal, Vansh Likhi, Molik Mehta, Anshtaj Singh Grewal, Aditya Sharma, Shoreya Kumar, Sarthik Kumar, Gagandeep Singh, Tehseem Raza, Kishan Kumar, Shivansh Sood, Naman Mehta, Hridhaan Arya, Gurmohit Singh, Wasim Akram, Gurmohi Singh, Abhinav Partap Singh, Hiren Chowdhary, Ajay Kumar, Paras Bassi, Shoreya Sharma, Tarunveer Singh, Vaibhav Singh, Jappanpreet and Arnav Sharma.

The selected players have been asked to report to coach Gaurav Marwaha at GRD Institute ground on May 30 at 4 pm.