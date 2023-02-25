Ludhiana District Cricket Association shortlists 39 probables

Ludhiana, February 24
Thirty-nine probables (U-25) were selected by the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA), an affiliated body of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), after the selection trials. These trials were conducted at GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road here yesterday.
Anupam Kumaria, honorary general secretary, LDCA, released the list of selected players from whom the district team would be finalised to take part in all formats of games during the upcoming Punjab State Inter-District Cricket Tournaments.
The probables are Tikshan Tangri, Nehal Wadhera, Jaish Jain, Tanroop Saini, Saksham Vij, Karanveer Rana, Yash Ahuja, Bharat Madhok, Bhavish Sethi, Vaibhav Kalra, Ranvir Singh, Gurjot Singh, Sanyam Gill, Shabad Tangri, Ayush Prashar, Karanvir Dhillon, Sharwan Sharma, Tanisha, Himanshu Prajapati, Priyansh Puri, Chintan Nandan, Harshit, Randeep Gill, Vikrant Singh, Kawalpreet Singh, Yashu Dua, Chirag Mehta, Jagshan Singh, Ravi Kumar, Gurdeep Singh, Karanjot Mangat, Imroj Preet Singh, Karan Visht, Rishi Vishkarma, Sarwanpreet Singh, Naman Goyal and Lakshay Deep Grewal.
