Ludhiana District Cricket Association shortlists 65 U-16 probables

Ludhiana, March 10

The Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) has shortlisted 65 probables for the upcoming Under-16 Punjab State Inter-District Cricket Championship after holding trials at GRD Academy ground on Hambran Road. As many as 150 aspirants attended the trials.

The Ludhiana squad would be picked up from among these 65 probables, and the selected players would undergo training at the association’s coaching centre.

These probables have been asked to report at 4 pm at GRD Academy ground on March 11. They are advised to bring their digital birth certificates, marksheet (2023-24), current year’s school bona-fide certificate mentioning the date of birth and duly signed by head of school with stamp, and latest passport size photographs.

The Probables

Naman Sharma, Dhruv Khullar, Pratyush Kaushal, Vansh Vaid, Arnav Srivastav, Rupamkar, Arav Aggarwal, Abhishek Malhotra, Dhruv Malhotra, Balraj Singh, Gursavreet Singh, Gursaidak Singh, Vibhass Yadav, Anhul Gupta, Kanav Maini, Laksh Verma, Samar Sharma, Rehaan Thakur, Mridul Nanda, Vansh Sahota, Aniket Rajput, Javed Elahi, Medansh Sethi, Harviraj Singh, Harkirat Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Mukul Verma, Abhishek Sahni, Ekam Singh, Hemant Kumar, Utkarsh Sharma, Ridham Chaudhary, Kanav Singla, Vansh Singla, Arinandan Chaudhary, Kaushal Tiwari, Hemant Verma, Ranveer Singh, Vansh Kwatra, Namit Jain, Shubhamdeep Singh, Ishaan Kirpal, Shaurya Sharma, Saransh, Mankaran Veer Singh, Satyam Khurana, Yuvraj Sharma, Harshit Sachdeva, Mohit Kataria, Ryaan Sehgal, Hitarth Soni, Arshit Arora, Laksh Aggarwal, Santokh and Harswaijeet Singh.

