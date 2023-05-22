Ludhiana District Cricket Association to conduct trials tomorrow

Ludhiana, May 21
The Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) will hold U-14 selection trials on May 23 at 4 pm at GRD Global Education Institute. Players born on or after September 1, 2009, are eligible to attend the trials.
