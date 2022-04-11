Ludhiana District Cricket Association to hold cricket trials tomorrow

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 10

The Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) will organise selection trials to choose U-19 players on April 12 at GRD Global Education Institute on Hambran Road here from 1 pm onwards.

In a press note issued jointly by Satish Mangal and Anupam Kumaria, president and honorary general secretary, respectively, of the association, said the players born on or after September 1, 2003, could participate in the trials.

The selected players would be registered with the District Cricket Association Centre, run by the LDCA under the aegis of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA). The players would undergo physical training and skills coaching upgrade under the guidance and supervision of qualified coaches/ trainers, it said.

The Ludhiana district U-19 team would be finalised from the selected players for the ensuing inter-district cricket championships in all formats of the game, to be organised by the PCA, they said.