Ludhiana district gets DEOs, relief for educators

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, November 27

The Education Department has finally appointed two District Education Officers (Primary and Secondary) in Ludhiana district. Teachers in the region feel that with the appointments, the working in the department will be streamlined because before this, dual charge was given to one DEO for the district.

The two appointees are Harjit Singh (Secondary DEO) and Baldev Singh (Primary DEO). While Harjit Singh was posted as principal at Senior Secondary School, Batari near Dehlon, Baldev Singh was the principal at Shaheed Kartar Singh Sabha Senior Secondary School at Sarabha.

The principal of a school here said, “Now, we are happy that there will be an accountability on the staff, which was missing earlier. An officer has to be there to supervise the daily working of staff, interact with the teachers and pay visits in the field. Both officers can serve the department well as they have enough time before their retirement.”

Tehel Singh, the press secretary of the Government School Teachers Union, said: “The field work suffered and it was difficult for the lone DEO to tackle everything. With the appointment of the District Education Officers, we hope that the work will be streamlined.”

Devinder Singh Chinna, principal at a government school in the district,

said the newly-appointed District Education Officers were competent to manage the affairs in a smooth manner.

“They will give a direction to provide quality education to students in the district,” the principal said.