Ludhiana District Hockey Tournament from November 24

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 11

The Ludhiana District Hockey Tournament for boys and girls (Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 years) will be organised here from November 24 to 29 at the Olympian Prithipal Hockey Stadium, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

This decision was made by officials at a meeting of Hockey Ludhiana held at the tournament venue. It was also resolved that to revive the sport, the tournament would be organised every year henceforth. Former Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal, president of Hockey Ludhiana, urged the district school education authorities to encourage students to take part in this tournament in themaximum possible capacity and with enthusiasm.

“The participation certificates in this tournament would be considered a measure for gradation while seeking admission/employment in the government departments and public sector undertakings under sports quota,” said Grewal.

The players have been advised to bring their Aadhaar cards in original for age verification. They can contact organising secretary, Hockey Ludhiana, Tejdeep Singh Bhalla at 7009224645.

#Hockey #Punjab Agricultural University PAU