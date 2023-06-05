Ludhiana District Judo Association to hold selection trials on June 7

Ludhiana, June 4
The Ludhiana District Judo Association (LDJA) will organise trials to select cadet players (boys and girls) here at Multi Purpose Hall, Opposite Guru Nanak Stadium, on June 7.
Rajwinder Singh, honorary general secretary of LDJA, said players born between 2006 and 2008 can attend the trials. They have been advised to contact judo coaches Parveen Thakur and Navdeep Jindal on June 6 at 4 pm at the selection venue for weight exercise.
The selected players will take part in the 44th Punjab State Judo Championship.
