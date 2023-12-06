 Ludhiana district most unsafe for women, tops state in crime against fair sex: NCRB : The Tribune India

Ludhiana district most unsafe for women, tops state in crime against fair sex: NCRB

As many as 119 of 630 child rape cases registered in the state in 2022 were reported in Ludhiana alone. Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, December 5

In what appears to be another dubious distinction and unsafe haven for the fairer sex, Ludhiana has topped the state in cases of crime against women, a latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has revealed.

The gravity of the situation could be gauged from the fact that Ludhiana has recorded 862 cases, which accounted for 15.47 per cent of the total 5,572 cases of crime against women reported in the state last year. Ludhiana district’s graph was even 38.4 per cent more than the cumulative count of 531 reported by Amritsar and Jalandhar Commissionerates of Police (CPs).

When it comes to a comparison between all three CPs in the state, Ludhiana CP’s 626 cases of crime against women were also 15.17 per cent higher than the cumulative count of the other two CPs – Amritsar (226) and Jalandhar (305).

Besides 626 cases lodged in the Ludhiana CP, Ludhiana Rural and Khanna police districts under the administrative district of Ludhiana, reported 136 and 100 cases of crime against women, respectively, in 2022, which took the cumulative count of the district to 862.

Mohali recorded the state’s second highest 411 cases of crime against women, which were also less than half (52.32 per cent) than Ludhiana.

NCRB’s annual report, ‘Crime in India’, which presents a comprehensive set of statistics on various aspects of crime in the country during the calendar year 2022, a copy of which is with The Tribune, reported that the cases of rape, child rape, abetment to suicide of women, cruelty by husband or his relatives, kidnapping and abduction of women, kidnapping and abduction of women to compel her for marriage, assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty, insult to the modesty of women, publishing or transmitting of sexually explicit material, cases under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Violence) Act, sexual assault of children, use of child for pornography/storing child pornography material were recorded maximum in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population.

The district-wise data analysis showed that 72 cases, almost 14 per cent of the total 517 cases of rape (all victims 18 years and above) and 119 of total 630 child rape cases registered in the state in 2022 were reported in Ludhiana alone.

As many as 32 of 204 cases of abetment to suicide of women, 284 of 1,640 cases of cruelty by husband or his relatives, 190 of 1,478 cases of kidnapping and abduction of women, 181 of 1,406 cases of kidnapping and abduction of women above 18 years to compel them for marriage, 171 of 1,253 such cases of girls below 18 years, 99 of 666 cases of assault on women with intent to outrage modesty, eight of 36 cases of insult to the modesty of women, five of 33 cases of publishing or transmitting of sexually explicit material, 152 of 841 cases under the POCSO Act, 26 of 193 cases of sexual assault of children, and seven of state’s total eight cases of use of child for pornography/storing child pornography material were lodged in Ludhiana district last year.

862 of 5,572 cases

District records 862 of total 5,572 cases of crime against women in the state, 38 per cent more than cumulative count of Amritsar, Jalandhar CPs, over double than Mohali’s second highest 411 FIRs.


