Ludhiana district records season’s highest daily count of 114 farm fires

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 15

With 114 fresh cases of farm fires, highest daily count so far, reported on Wednesday, the current Kharif season’s tally has gone up to 1,524 in the district.

While Wednesday’s stubble burning cases were ninth highest daily count in the state, the total figure was tenth highest in the state. However, it was still almost 43 per cent less than 2,682 incidents of crop residue recorded in the district during the previous paddy harvesting season.

However, the air quality index (AQI) improved considerably from the “poor” category till Tuesday to “moderate” as it dipped from 285 on Monday and 2 40 on Tuesday to 166 on Wednesday.

This made Ludhiana the fifth most polluted city on Wednesday, which was an improvement of two spots from the third position in the state on Tuesday.

Still, a thick blanket of smog, especially in the morning and evening hours, continued to cause hardships to commuters, besides leading to health issues, mainly related to respiratory and pulmonary complications.

While Bathinda continued to remain the most polluted city with AQI of 358, which was considered “very poor”, Ropar district recorded the cleanest air in the state with AQI of 161, which comes under the “moderate” category.

Among other five cities monitored by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Mandi Gobindgarh was the second most polluted city of Punjab with AQI of 289, followed by Jalandhar AQI 235, Patiala 230, Khanna 164 and Amritsar recorded the AQI of 162 at 8 pm this evening.

On the farm fires front, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s home district Sangrur remained the worst affected with the highest count of 5,223, followed by Ferozepur 2,807, Bathinda 2,417, Mansa 2,146, Tarn Taran 1,942, Barnala 1,850, Patiala 1,767, Moga 1,708, Faridkot 1,554, Amritsar 1,517, Muktsar 1,215, Jalandhar 1,039, Kapurthala 928, Fazilka 914, Fatehgarh Sahib 861, Gurdaspur 374, Malerkotla 367, Nawanshahr 220, Mohali 132, Hoshiarpur 108, Ropar 45, and Pathankot recorded the minimum of three crop residue burning cases till date.

