Ludhiana district remains a swine flu hotspot

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 26

The district remains a hotspot of the H1N1 influenza, commonly known as swine flu, with maximum number of deaths and cases in the state this season, the government has confirmed.

While at least 10 deaths have so far been confirmed due to the human respiratory infection caused by an influenza strain that started in pigs, a whopping 578 suspected and 137 confirmed cases of an infection caused by swine influenza virus (SIV) or swine-origin influenza virus have been reported in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, till Wednesday, the official figures have revealed.

The swine flu data, compiled by the Health Department, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that 578 suspected cases of H1N1 influenza reported here so far included 223 residents of Ludhiana and 355 from other districts while 137 patients testing positive for swine flu in Ludhiana till date included 54 local residents and 83 outsiders.

Sharing details, the Civil Surgeon, Dr Hitinder Kaur Sohal, told The Tribune, that no fresh H1N1 influenza case, either suspected or confirmed, was reported in the district on Wednesday.

She said of the total 54 Ludhiana residents, who had tested positive for swine flu this season so far, 37 have already been discharged from the hospitals after recovery and seven were still admitted for treatment while 10 patients have lost their lives.

“We have made all arrangements required to track, test, and treat patients as the department is fully geared up to check the spread of swine flu,” the Civil Surgeon added, while informing that no death due to H1N1 influenza has been reported in Ludhiana for over two weeks.

In the state, as many as 31 deaths due to swine flu and 180 confirmed cases of influenza have been reported so far. The positive patients included maximum 54 from Ludhiana, followed by 21 in Mohali, 12 each in Patiala and Sangrur, 10 in Jalandhar, sven in Hoshiarpur, six each Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Malerkotla and Nawanshahr, five each in Mansa, Moga and Sangrur, four each in Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Kapurthala, three each in Ferozepur and Muktsar, two each in Faridkot, Fazilka and Pathankot, and a single case was reported in Barnala. However, Tarn Taran was the lone district in the state, which has so far not reported even a single case of H1N1 influenza this season.

SIGNS & SYMPTOMS

Swine influenza infections in humans may cause disease ranging from mild upper respiratory infection (fever and cough) to rapid progression to severe pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, shock and even death.

PREVENTION

Besides antiviral treatment, the public health management includes personal protective measures such as:

Regular hand washing with proper drying of hands

Good respiratory hygiene — covering mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, using tissues and disposing of them correctly

Early self-isolation of those feeling unwell, feverish and having other symptoms of influenza

Avoiding close contact with sick people. Avoiding touching one’s eyes, nose or mouth

DIAGNOSIS

Laboratory tests are required to diagnose human infection with zoonotic influenza.

TREATMENT