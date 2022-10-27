 Ludhiana district remains a swine flu hotspot : The Tribune India

Ludhiana district remains a swine flu hotspot

10 lives lost, 578 persons infected, 137 test positive for H1N1 influenza this season so far

Ludhiana district remains a swine flu hotspot

An isolation ward for swine flu patients at Civil Hospital in Ludhiana. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 26

The district remains a hotspot of the H1N1 influenza, commonly known as swine flu, with maximum number of deaths and cases in the state this season, the government has confirmed.

While at least 10 deaths have so far been confirmed due to the human respiratory infection caused by an influenza strain that started in pigs, a whopping 578 suspected and 137 confirmed cases of an infection caused by swine influenza virus (SIV) or swine-origin influenza virus have been reported in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, till Wednesday, the official figures have revealed.

The swine flu data, compiled by the Health Department, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that 578 suspected cases of H1N1 influenza reported here so far included 223 residents of Ludhiana and 355 from other districts while 137 patients testing positive for swine flu in Ludhiana till date included 54 local residents and 83 outsiders.

Sharing details, the Civil Surgeon, Dr Hitinder Kaur Sohal, told The Tribune, that no fresh H1N1 influenza case, either suspected or confirmed, was reported in the district on Wednesday.

She said of the total 54 Ludhiana residents, who had tested positive for swine flu this season so far, 37 have already been discharged from the hospitals after recovery and seven were still admitted for treatment while 10 patients have lost their lives.

“We have made all arrangements required to track, test, and treat patients as the department is fully geared up to check the spread of swine flu,” the Civil Surgeon added, while informing that no death due to H1N1 influenza has been reported in Ludhiana for over two weeks.

In the state, as many as 31 deaths due to swine flu and 180 confirmed cases of influenza have been reported so far. The positive patients included maximum 54 from Ludhiana, followed by 21 in Mohali, 12 each in Patiala and Sangrur, 10 in Jalandhar, sven in Hoshiarpur, six each Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Malerkotla and Nawanshahr, five each in Mansa, Moga and Sangrur, four each in Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Kapurthala, three each in Ferozepur and Muktsar, two each in Faridkot, Fazilka and Pathankot, and a single case was reported in Barnala. However, Tarn Taran was the lone district in the state, which has so far not reported even a single case of H1N1 influenza this season.

SIGNS & SYMPTOMS

Swine influenza infections in humans may cause disease ranging from mild upper respiratory infection (fever and cough) to rapid progression to severe pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, shock and even death.

PREVENTION

Besides antiviral treatment, the public health management includes personal protective measures such as:

  • Regular hand washing with proper drying of hands
  • Good respiratory hygiene — covering mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, using tissues and disposing of them correctly
  • Early self-isolation of those feeling unwell, feverish and having other symptoms of influenza
  • Avoiding close contact with sick people. Avoiding touching one’s eyes, nose or mouth

DIAGNOSIS

Laboratory tests are required to diagnose human infection with zoonotic influenza.

TREATMENT

  • In suspected and confirmed cases, neuraminidase inhibitors should be prescribed as soon as possible (ideally, within 48 hours following symptom onset) to maximise therapeutic benefits.
  • n Treatment is recommended for a minimum of five days, but can be extended till there is satisfactory clinical improvement.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Turban-wearing Sikh woman of Indian origin is new councillor of Canadian city Brampton

2
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

3
Trending

This viral video of UK PM Rishi Sunak’s ‘Griha Pravesh’ at Downing Street is not what you think

4
World

President Biden mispronounces British PM Rishi Sunak’s name as ‘Rasheed Sanook’; triggers memes and reactions on social media

5
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

6
World

Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West

7
Nation

Congress chief M Kharge forms 47-member Steering Committee; includes Gandhis, Manmohan Singh

8
Delhi

Ghaziabad: Retired cop’s son beaten to death with brick over parking dispute; incident caught on camera

9
Diaspora

3 men of Punjabi origin arrested in drug bust in Canada's Toronto

10
Haryana

Honeypreet is now Ruhani Didi, says Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Don't Miss

View All
US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal
Diaspora

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef
World

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef

2 sewerage cleaning robots on MC buy list
Chandigarh

2 sewerage cleaning robots on Chandigarh MC buy list

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about sharenting
Features

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about 'sharenting'

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia
Trending

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia

Top News

Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar

Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan: Rajnath Singh

Says Pakistan committing atrocities against people in PoK, w...

BCCI announces equal pay for centrally-contracted male and female players

Hitting gender disparity for six, BCCI announces equal pay for men and women

Secretary Jay Shah takes to Twitter to announce the signific...

Ghazipur garbage mountain is mountain of BJP's bad deeds, corruption in civic bodies, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protest

MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur

Addressing the media at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleges ...

Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal’s murderer sentenced to death

Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death

Convict Robert Solis shows no emotion as the sentence is rea...

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping 2 w...


Cities

View All

VIP culture woes: Vice-President’s visit inconveniences residents

VIP culture woes: Vice-President’s visit inconveniences residents

Vice-President, family offer prayers at Golden Temple

Steep ramp at Bhandari RoB adds to chaos

Amritsar peon booked for demanding Rs 1 lakh bribe

Paddy procurement: 6.81-lakh MT crop arrives in markets

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue farmers

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Emerging from Covid shadow, PGI Chandigarh bed occupancy rises 28.9%

Emerging from Covid shadow, PGI bed occupancy rises 28.9%

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

Covid-19: Chandigarh sees nil case; thrice in 2 weeks

Chandigarh Housing Board to again seek green nod for housing scheme

Petition against AAP MLA: HC calls for status report from cops

Ghazipur garbage mountain is mountain of BJP's bad deeds, corruption in civic bodies, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protest

MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur

Amit Shah inaugurates, lays stone of projects worth Rs 6,629 crore in Haryana's Faridabad

Dust norms violated at 253 building sites, notices issued

Delhi, Gurugram's AQI remains 'poor'

Man killed over car parking in Ghaziabad

Bihar man buries 6-month-old daughter for want of son, held

Bihar man buries 6-month-old daughter for want of son, held

Action against fake seed complainant, farmers upset

Pargat Singh unhappy with MC over tardy pace of works

Centre acts to help Punjabis stranded in UAE

39th Surjit Hockey tourney starts today

Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again

Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again

Two of vehicle thieves' gang held in Ludhiana; 6 two-wheelers seized

19-yr-old loses legs after being hit by train in Ludhiana

Ludhiana- born Miss World-US Shree Saini undergoes surgery

Pothole-riddled Damoria Bridge road irks commuters

Irate villagers block Rajpura highway after farmer killed in road accident

Irate villagers block Rajpura highway after farmer killed in road accident

Extend date for filing applications for civil judge posts, say aspirants

Stagnant rainwater turns breeding ground for mosquitoes in Patiala

Amid poor AQI, garbage burning goes unabated in Patiala

No let-up in dengue surge in Patiala as 19 fresh cases surface