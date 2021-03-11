Ludhiana district reported fourth highest infant deaths

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 10

Ludhiana district has reported the fourth highest infant (child below one year old) deaths in the state during 2020, the Registrar General of India’s Civil Registration System Report-2020 has revealed.

The district registered 135 infant deaths of the total 1,884 infant lives lost in the state, the official figures have confirmed.

The report on vital statistics of India based on the Civil Registration System-2020, released by the Registrar General of India, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that of the total 135 infant deaths, which accounted for 0.13 deaths per 1,000 population, 122 infant lives, at the death rate of 0.1 per cent, were lost in urban areas while 66 infant deaths, at the rate of 0.07 per cent, were reported in the rural areas of Ludhiana.

The infant death rate in Ludhiana was higher than 18 other districts in the state but lower than three districts – Amritsar, Faridkot and Jalandhar. Besides, the district’s infant death ratio was also quite less than the state average of 1.9 per cent.

Ludhiana’s urban and rural infant death rate of 1.5 per cent and 0.07 per cent, respectively, was also better than state’s average of 1.5 per cent in urban areas and 0.8 per cent in rural areas.

While Amritsar topped the state with the highest infant death ratio of 0.6 per cent with 563 annual deaths, Fatehgarh Sahib remained the safest district with no infant death registered in 2020. Faridkot ranked second with 269 infant deaths, at the rate of 0.3 per cent, while Jalandhar stood third with 258 deaths, at the rate of 0.25 per cent.

Among other districts, which reported lower infant deaths than Ludhiana, included Barnala 33 deaths at 0.03 per cent, Bathinda 59 deaths at 0.06 per cent, Fazilka 28 at 0.03 per cent, Ferozepur 32 deaths at 0.03 per cent, Gurdaspur 80 deaths at 0.08 per cent, Hoshiarpur 54 deaths at 0.05 per cent, Kapurthala four deaths at 0.004 per cent, Mansa 13 deaths at 0.013 per cent, Moga 36 deaths at 0.04 per cent, Muktsar 28 deaths at 0.03 per cent, Pathankot 43 deaths at 0.04 per cent, Patiala 75 deaths at 0.07 per cent, Ropar eight deaths at 0.008 per cent, Sangrur 27 deaths at 0.03 per cent, Mohali 52 deaths at 0.05 per cent, Nawanshahr 39 deaths at 0.04 per cent and Tarn Taran registered 40 infant deaths at the rate of 0.05 per cent in 2020.