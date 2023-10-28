Ludhiana district reports 1 dengue death, 23 new cases

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 27

Today one person lost life due to dengue while 23 more tested positive for the disease in the district, out of which 17 belong to urban and six to rural areas.

The person who lot life was a 19-year-old boy from Bahadur Ke Road and was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

The total count of dengue cases has reached 686, pushing up the active cases number to 87 admitted to various hospitals across the district.

“City residents should observe Friday as ‘dry day’ and empty their coolers, change water in flower pots, etc. and should not let water stagnant around their houses,” said Dr Ramesh, District Epidemologist.

