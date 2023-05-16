Ludhiana district reports Covid death for fourth consecutive day

Ludhiana, May 15
The district reported a Covid death for the fourth consecutive day today while three more tested positive for the virus.
The person who lost his life was a 75-year-old man. He was admitted to Fortis Hospital where he breathed his last after a few hours. He was brought to the hospital with the history of cough, cold, breathlessness and mild abdominal distention. He was a chronic patient of diabetes.
The positivity rate was 0.64 per cent and there were 21 active cases in the district. One person who tested positive was suffering from influenza-like illness, one was diagnosed during OPD visit while the third is still being traced by the Health Department. On Monday, 466 samples were sent for testing which include 390 RT-PCR and 76 antigen samples.
