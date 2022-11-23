Ludhiana district sans DEO as lone incumbent shifted

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 22

The state government has transferred the lone District Education Officer from here. With that, the biggest district in the state remains without the DEO (Elementary) and (Secondary) as the transferred DEO had both charges with her.

Talking to The Tribune, the principal of a government school here said the district education officerwas transferred to Kanganwal as she was going to retire soon. “Now the district has no DEO (Elementary and Secondary). But it is expected that the district will soon get a district education officer. But I feel the department should have appointed both DEO (E) and DEO (S) before transferring Dr Jaswinder Kaur to Kanganwal,” said the Principal.

The principals and teachers expect the new DEO would be “sympathetic” towards the teachers and non-teaching staff. Dr Jaswinder Kaur, who was the DEO till now, took charges of elementary and secondary schools in the month of March 2022, after the retirement of DEO (Secondary) Lakhbir Singh.

“It is learnt that the new DEO, expected to be appointed soon, has a close proximity with the state government, but he is going to retire soon. Though formal orders are yet to be issued, we want the district to get both DEOs as soon as possible so that teachers, staff do not suffer and someone should be there to address to their problems,” said a senior schoolteacher.

There are approximately 650 government schools in the district and permanent district education officers are the need of the hour.