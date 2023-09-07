Ludhiana district seeks to host basketball Nationals, courts far from ready

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 6

Though the Senior National Basketball Championships for men and women are being planned to be held in Ludhiana towards the end of the year, the Municipal Corporation has ‘failed’ to complete the construction of the courts at Guru Nanak Stadium here under the Smart City Mission.

There is a plan to organise matches here under the national championships in November/December later this year. The Basketball Federation of India has asked to finalise preparations soon. Therefore, we are keen to expedite the project to fulfil the requirements. Brij Bhushan Goyal, treasurer, Ludhiana District Basketball Association

The order for the project, which is estimated to cost Rs 11.26 crore, was issued on January 30 with an initial deadline of July 29. It is learnt that a substantial amount of project work is yet to be completed.

According to information, the Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) recently communicated with Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh, requesting him to instruct officials to ensure that the construction of basketball courts is completed by October 2023.

In a meeting with MC officials yesterday, PBA members stressed the importance of expediting construction in view of the National Championships. They have also requested that only maple wood should be used for the flooring of the courts.

Ludhiana District Basketball Association’s Treasurer Brij Bhushan Goyal said that after the allocation of the tender, the project was scheduled to be completed within six months. However, progress on the project has been quite slow. “There is a plan to organise National Championships matches here in November or December later this year,” he added.

Highlighting the urgency, Goyal said, “A number of teams and officials from various states will come here for the National Championships. The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) has asked us to finalise preparations soon. Therefore, we are keen to expedite the project to fulfil the requirements.”

PBA General Secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal said that they had requested the officials to use only maple wood for the floor of the courts. He added that they would write to the BFI to finalise the schedule for the tournament after the venue is ready.

Sanjay Kanwar, Superintending Engineer, MC, said that the contractor had been instructed to expedite project work and ensure its timely completion.

Another Superintending Engineer (B&R) of the MC, Ranjit Singh, who looks after the project, was unavailable for comments.