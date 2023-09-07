 Ludhiana district seeks to host basketball Nationals, courts far from ready : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Ludhiana district seeks to host basketball Nationals, courts far from ready

Ludhiana district seeks to host basketball Nationals, courts far from ready

Association urges minister, MC to ensure early completion

Ludhiana district seeks to host basketball Nationals, courts far from ready

Work to construct a basketball court underway at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana. TRIBUNE PHOTO: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 6

Though the Senior National Basketball Championships for men and women are being planned to be held in Ludhiana towards the end of the year, the Municipal Corporation has ‘failed’ to complete the construction of the courts at Guru Nanak Stadium here under the Smart City Mission.

There is a plan to organise matches here under the national championships in November/December later this year. The Basketball Federation of India has asked to finalise preparations soon. Therefore, we are keen to expedite the project to fulfil the requirements. Brij Bhushan Goyal, treasurer, Ludhiana District Basketball Association

The order for the project, which is estimated to cost Rs 11.26 crore, was issued on January 30 with an initial deadline of July 29. It is learnt that a substantial amount of project work is yet to be completed.

According to information, the Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) recently communicated with Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh, requesting him to instruct officials to ensure that the construction of basketball courts is completed by October 2023.

In a meeting with MC officials yesterday, PBA members stressed the importance of expediting construction in view of the National Championships. They have also requested that only maple wood should be used for the flooring of the courts.

Ludhiana District Basketball Association’s Treasurer Brij Bhushan Goyal said that after the allocation of the tender, the project was scheduled to be completed within six months. However, progress on the project has been quite slow. “There is a plan to organise National Championships matches here in November or December later this year,” he added.

Highlighting the urgency, Goyal said, “A number of teams and officials from various states will come here for the National Championships. The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) has asked us to finalise preparations soon. Therefore, we are keen to expedite the project to fulfil the requirements.”

PBA General Secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal said that they had requested the officials to use only maple wood for the floor of the courts. He added that they would write to the BFI to finalise the schedule for the tournament after the venue is ready.

Sanjay Kanwar, Superintending Engineer, MC, said that the contractor had been instructed to expedite project work and ensure its timely completion.

Another Superintending Engineer (B&R) of the MC, Ranjit Singh, who looks after the project, was unavailable for comments.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service; family cremates body

2
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

3
Chandigarh

NSUI's Jatinder Singh elected president of Panjab University Students’ Council

4
Punjab

Party high command's decision supreme, Navjot Sidhu says amid row over alliance with AAP

5
Punjab

AAP not to have alliance with Congress in Punjab, says minister Anmol Gagan Maan

6
India

Counter Udhayanidhi's remarks on Sanatan Dharma, refrain from speaking on 'Bharat-India' row: PM Modi to ministers

7
Diaspora

Over 4 lakh Indians may die awaiting employment-based US Green Cards, says report

8
India

Woman, daughter beaten to death in UP as husband's prayer meet was in progress

9
Punjab

UK MPs urge Rishi Sunak to call for release of British Sikh Jagtar Johal held in India in 2017

10
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to marry in Udaipur later this month

Don't Miss

View All
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Top News

SC protects Editors Guild members from arrest over Manipur reports

Supreme Court protects Editors Guild members from arrest over Manipur reports

Bench seeks status report on arms recovery, wants rations st...

Respond to Sanatan Dharma rant: PM Modi to ministers

Respond to Sanatan Dharma rant: PM Modi to ministers

Debate 9 issues in session: Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi

Debate 9 issues in Parliament session: Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Raps police for ‘sorry state of affairs’

We know how to win poll alone: punjab CM evasive on tie -up with Congress

We know how to win poll alone: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann evasive on tie-up with Congress


Cities

View All

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Project report to clean Tung Dhab drain to be sent for govt approval

Peddler held with 15kg heroin, 4 others booked

Ward number 49 cries for cleanliness

Old pension scheme: Front to hold rally in Sangrur on Nov 5

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

Mixed bag in colleges, tie-ups play key role

Was inactive in ABVP, NSUI gave me a free hand: Top post winner

High Court halts recovery notice in service tax case of civic body

Woman loses Rs 4.92L to fraud

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

Passenger held with pistol at IGI Airport

75 vans to provide food items at lower rates

Brothers’ suicide : Emotions run high as Jashanbir’s mortal remains consigned to flames

Brothers’ suicide : Emotions run high as Jashanbir’s mortal remains consigned to flames

243 officials to keep tab on stubble burning in district

6 cops get DGP Commendation Disc

Siblings' suicide: SHO dismissed, Dhillon family performs last rites of younger son

Accommodation blues for more than 300 international students in Canada

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 34: Ishar Nagar areas in state of complete neglect

Supervisor caught taking Rs 6K bribe

Transport Tender Scam: Contractor in Vigilance Bureau custody after surrendering in court

Ludhiana back on air map

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

DC: Follow NGT guidelines on single-use plastic

'Congress brass decision supreme', Navjot Singh Sidhu bats for INDIA grouping

Officials told to ensure proper respect to elderly

Faculty protest disrupts classes at Punjabi University