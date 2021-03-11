Ludhiana district sees 41 fresh Covid cases

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 20

Fortyone persons tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district on Saturday.

A total of 1,13,191 persons have tested positive and 3,011 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

There were 213 active cases on Saturday, of which 196 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes while 17 are admitted to private hospitals.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.15 per cent.

Till date, 38,72,663 samples have been taken, of which 37,44,276 were found negative.

Samples of 1,893 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.